Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 11) said that this is the time for businesses to come to India as the country is working towards the goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

While addressing the CEOs forum, PM Modi said that this is a confluence of the best business minds of India and France.

"This is a confluence of the best business minds of India and France. I welcome the report of the Summit presented just now. I see that all of you are working with the mantra of innovating, collaborating and integrating. You are not just building connections, you are also strengthening the India-France strategic partnership," he said.

PM Modi further highlighted India's achievements in AI, space technology and the Make in India programme to improve employment in the country.

He stressed that India is working with the target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. "This sector has also been opened up for the private sector. We're also focusing on SMR and AMR technologies," PM Modi added.

Jaishankar urges CEOs to weigh in on FTA negotiations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the CEOs to weigh in on our FTA negotiations.

"We need to shape the global discourse in this key domain (AI); only a multipolar world can ensure that AI develops with the least bias. We need diversified production, reliable and resilient supply chains, and deeper business collaborations," he said.

'There could be issues on trade and immigration'

Highlighting on India-US partnership, Director of South Asia Institute at Wilson Center, Michael Kugelman said that there could be issues on trade and immigration, but since the relationship is "so multi-faceted", the relationship will be able to withstand potential shocks.

India-US has very strong bi-partisan support here in Washington for continued partnership with India, he told news agency ANI.

"Just like when Trump was President the first time, there were a lot of questions about issues that could be taken for granted, when it comes to US foreign policy. If those could be disrupted so to speak. But I think India-US relationship, we can expect a lot of continuity, we can expect not all that many surprises," he said.

Trump and his cabinet are really strong proponents of partnership with India, Kugelman said ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US.

(With inputs from agencies)