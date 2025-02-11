Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 11) addressed the AI Action Summit in Paris and said that artificial intelligence can help transform the lives of millions by revamping agriculture, health, education etc.

He also emphasized the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stating that AI can make this journey "easier and faster".

He urged global cooperation, calling on nations to pool their resources and talent to harness the full potential of AI.

#WATCH | "We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity," says PM Modi at the AI Action Summit in Paris.



pic.twitter.com/MOevbFZXm8 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Here are PM Modi's top quotes

- “Let me begin with a simple experiment. If you upload your medical report on an AI application, it can explain to you everything about your illness without any jargon. But if you ask the same app to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, the app will most likely draw someone writing with their right hand."

- "AI is already reshaping our polity, economy, security, and even our society. AI is the code for humanity in this century. But it is very different from other technological milestones in human history. It is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed, and being adopted and deployed faster than ever before."

- "AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust. But governance is not just about managing rifts and rivalries. It is also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good. So we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance..."

- "We must develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratise technology and create people centre applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful. Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future."

- "Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases..."

-"We are at the dawn of an AI age that will save the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines being superior in intelligence to humans but no one holds the key to our collective future and shares destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us."

(With inputs from agencies)