Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 11) said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the polity, economy, security and society, further stressing that there are "biases we need to think about."

AI is writing the code of humanity in the 22nd century, but there are "biases we need to think about", PM Modi said while speaking at the Action AI Summit in Paris.

PM Modi added there is a deep interdependence across borders. "Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust."

He added that the governance is not just about managing rifts and rivalries. "It is also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good. So we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance," he said.

PM Modi said he was grateful to his "friend" and French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the Paris AI Action Summit and for inviting him to co-chair it.

'India leads in AI adoption'

Emphasising that India has one of the world's largest AI talent pools, PM Modi said that the country is leading in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions for data privacy.

"India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network," he said.

'Global South must have unrestricted access to AI'

The Indian PM highlighted the need for an open-source AI for transparency and said that countries in the Global South must have unrestricted access to the technology.

It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster, he stressed.

"To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases," PM Modi said at the Action AI Summit.

Moreover, PM Modi is likely to discuss key deals with French President Emmanuel Macron, including the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three Scorpene-class submarines.

(With inputs from agencies)