Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, met with US Vice President JD Vance during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

During their meeting, on the sidelines of the state dinner, PM Modi congratulated Vance on his recent electoral victory.

The footage of the warm interaction between the Indian prime minister and the top leader of the Trump administration was shared on his official X handle where PM Modi could be seen shaking hands with Vance and saying, "Congratulations. Great, great victory."

Welcome to Paris, my friend @NarendraModi! Nice to meet you dear @VP Vance! Welcome to all our partners for the AI Action Summit.



Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/yatkrVYv9x — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 10, 2025

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also shared pictures of the moment on social media. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President JD Vance," it wrote.

PM Modi's schedule

PM Modi and Macron will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate an Indian Consulate and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good.

The Indian prime minister will also pay tribute to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

From France, PM Modi will then proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after President Trump assumed office for his second term in January.

"Over the next few days, I will be in France and USA to take part in various programmes. In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President Emmanuel Macron towards strengthening India-France relations. We will also be going to Marseille to inaugurate a Consulate there," PM Modi wrote in his official X handle.

"In Washington DC, I look forward to meeting POTUS Donald Trump. This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors. I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then," he wrote in a separate post.

Previously, PM Modi visited the United States in June 2017 and hosted Trump for a state visit to India in February 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)