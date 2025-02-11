US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (Feb 11) delivered a keynote address at the Paris AI summit, marking his first foreign trip since taking office as vice president.

In his speech, the US Vice President warned against "excessive regulation" of artificial intelligence, warning both European allies and rivals like China against tightening governments' grip.

"America wants to partner with all of you. We want to embark on the AI revolution before us with the spirit of openness and collaboration. But to create that kind of trust, we need international regulatory regimes that fosters the creation of AI technology rather than strangles it, and we need our European friends in particular, to look to this new frontier with optimism, rather than trepidation," Vance told global leaders and tech industry chiefs.

"However, the Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on US tech companies with international footprints. America cannot and will not accept that, and we think it’s a terrible mistake, not just for the United States of America, but for your own countries," he added.

In what could be considered a thinly veiled jibe at China, Vance said, "Partnering with them means chaining your nation to an authoritarian master that seeks to infiltrate, dig in and seize your information infrastructure," Vance said, pointing to "cheap tech... heavily subsidised and exported by authoritarian regimes".

Earlier on Monday night, JD Vance stirred controversy when he reportedly stormed out of a dinner with heads of state when the Chinese vice-premier “started singing the praises of trade and the UN”, Telegraph UK reported citing a French journalist present at the site.

(With inputs from agencies)