Indian PM Narendra Modi meets 'friend' Emmanuel Macron ahead of AI Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, and extended a friendly greeting, expressing his enthusiasm for the AI Action Summit, which he is going to co-chair with him.

Advertisment

Macron also welcomed United States Vice President JD Vance to the AI Summit.

Sharing a post on X, Macron wrote, "Welcome to Paris, my friend @NarendraModi! Nice to meet you dear @VP Vance! Welcome to all our partners for the AI Action Summit. Let's get to work!"

Earlier, PM Modi had posted on X, "Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris."

Advertisment

Also read: French President Emmanuel Macron uses his deepfakes to promote AI summit

In another post, PM Modi shared the highlights of his welcome in Paris. "Here are highlights from the memorable welcome in Paris yesterday," PM Modi wrote on X.

Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris. @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/ZxyziqUHGn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025

Advertisment

Upon his arrival to Paris, PM Modi had received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora. Members of the Indian community also sang 'Hare Krishna' while they awaited the arrival of PM Modi in Paris.

After welcoming PM Modi at a hotel in Paris, a member of the Indian community said, "Today is my birthday, it's a big day for me and he (PM Modi) blessed me."

Also read: PM Modi, French President Macron to jointly inaugurate Indian consulate in Marseille

Another member of the Indian community had said, "It is such a good moment that PM Modi has come here for the AI summit. With every visit of PM Modi, we achieve a lot. This time a new consulate will be opening. We have one request if there can be a cultural centre here."

The Prime Minister is set to co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside the French President, engaging with global leaders and tech industry executives to explore AI-driven advancements for the public good. The visit also holds historical significance, as the two leaders will jointly inaugurate India's first consulate in Marseille, marking a milestone in diplomatic outreach.

Also read: Ahead of PM Modi’s US visit, Trump’s top economic adviser calls India’s tariffs ‘enormously high’

The visit aligns with ongoing efforts to deepen the India-France strategic partnership, including reviewing progress on the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, an initiative focused on long-term cooperation in key sectors.

During his stay, PM Modi will travel to Marseille with Macron, where they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Also read: Modi in Paris: French band performs India’s National Anthem to honour PM’s visit | Watch