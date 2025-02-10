Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday (Feb 10) as part of his visit to attaend the AI Action Summit and hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. His arrival was marked by a performance of the Indian national anthem by a French band.

During his stay in Paris, PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders are also set to hold bilateral talks and meet with key business figures.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Paris, France to co-chair the AI Action Summit.



Later in the evening, President Macron will host a formal dinner for Prime Minister Modi at the Élysée Palace. The gathering is expected to include leading tech CEOs and other distinguished guests.

PM Modi's schedule

As part of his visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will travel to Marseille, a historic French city, where they will inaugurate an Indian Consulate. They will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Project, where India is one of the consortium members working alongside France and other partner nations to develop energy solutions for global benefit.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will pay homage to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars at the Mazargues War Cemetery in France.

Following his engagements in France, Prime Minister Modi will continue his international tour with a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. His departure for the US is scheduled for Wednesday, marking the second phase of his trip after completing his commitments in France.

Modi will meet President Trump and interact with officials of the new administration.

Before embarking on the foreign tour, PM Modi shared a post on X, saying, “Over the next few days, I will be in France and USA to take part in various programmes. In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President @EmmanuelMacron towards strengthening India-France relations. We will also be going to Marseille to inaugurate a Consulate there.”

