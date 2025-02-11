As the world leaders attended the Action AI Summit in Paris on Tuesday (Feb 11), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Summit, meanwhile, it seems like Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was smirking at him.

Advertisment

PM Modi was speaking on the need for AI models to be efficient and sustainable in size.

He said that as India and France advance their partnership to AI, "it is a natural progression from sustainability to innovation to shape a smarter and responsible future."

Also read: 'Need to be careful about AI biases', PM Modi addresses AI Summit in Paris

Advertisment

"AI models must also be efficient and sustainable in size, data needs, and resource requirements," he said.

PM Modi added that the human brain manages to compose poetry and design spaceships using less power than most light bulbs.

As he says this, it seems like Canadian PM Trudeau smirked at PM Modi.

Advertisment

As France and India advance our partnership...



Sustainable AI does not only mean using clean energy. AI models must also be efficient, sustainable in size, data needs, and resources requirements: PM Modi at #AISummit #PMModiInFrance pic.twitter.com/m0ql734BbY — WION (@WIONews) February 11, 2025

PM Modi further said that AI is writing the code of humanity in the 22nd century, but there are "biases we need to think about."

Also read: 'Cheap tech': JD Vance warns against AI deals with 'authoritarian regimes' in a jab at China at Paris Summit

PM Modi added there is a deep interdependence across borders. "Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust."

Emphasising that India has one of the world's largest AI talent pools, PM Modi said that the country is leading in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions for data privacy.

"India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network," he said.

Also read: Indian PM Narendra Modi meets 'friend' Emmanuel Macron ahead of AI Summit

Amid the rift bIndian PM Narendra Modi meets 'friend' Emmanuel Macron ahead of AI Summitetween India and Canada, during the G20 Summit in 2024, Modi and Trudeau were seen sharing the stage together in Rio de Janeiro.

All the world leaders were together for a group photo at the Museum of Modern Art. PM Modi was seen clasping former US President Joe clasping Biden's hand. Meanwhile, Trudeau was standing nearby, next to Biden.

Also read: WATCH: PM Modi congratulates JD Vance on US election win. 'Great, great victory'

The tensions between the two countries have simmered since Canada alleged India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada, however, India dismissed the accusation as "absurd".

(With inputs from agencies)