Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a terror attack threat, just ahead of his US visit, said the Mumbai police on Wednesday (Feb 12). As per an ANI report, the threat was made in a call to the Mumbai police on Tuesday (Feb 11) as the Indian PM was leaving for his official visit abroad.

Advertisment

Threat against PM Modi

As per news agency ANI, the Mumbai police control room received a warning that terrorists may attack the Indian Prime Minister's aircraft as he was leaving for the official visit abroad. Given the serious nature of the threat, Mumbai police informed other relevant agencies and launched an investigation.

On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police Control Room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an… — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

Advertisment

In another post on its X channel, the Indian news agency revealed that the person who made the threat call has been taken into custody. The Mumbai police reportedly said that the person was "mentally ill," and was detained from the Chembur area of Mumbai.

The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill: Mumbai Police https://t.co/ndYhLQ6PFn — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)