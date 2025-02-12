Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a terror attack threat, just ahead of his US visit, said the Mumbai police on Wednesday (Feb 12). As per an ANI report, the threat was made in a call to the Mumbai police on Tuesday (Feb 11) as the Indian PM was leaving for his official visit abroad. 

Threat against PM Modi

As per news agency ANI, the Mumbai police control room received a warning that terrorists may attack the Indian Prime Minister's aircraft as he was leaving for the official visit abroad. Given the serious nature of the threat, Mumbai police informed other relevant agencies and launched an investigation.

In another post on its X channel, the Indian news agency revealed that the person who made the threat call has been taken into custody. The Mumbai police reportedly said that the person was "mentally ill," and was detained from the Chembur area of Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)