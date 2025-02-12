Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Feb 12) visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille with French President Emmanuel Macron and paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and World War II as many of those soldiers were cremated there.

It is Modi's third and final day of his France visit, following which, he will depart for the United States to meet with President Donald Trump.

PM Modi noted Veer Savarkar's attempt of "courageous escape" in Marseille, he posted on X, "In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!".

At Mazargues War Cemetery, President @EmmanuelMacron and I paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the World Wars. This includes several Indian soldiers who valiantly fought and displayed utmost grit.



All the brave soldiers answered the call of duty and fought with… pic.twitter.com/p0tJ3646qi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2025

Savarkar attempted to escape in July, 1910 from HMS Morea by slipping through a porthole and swimming ashore. However, he was captured by French authorities and handed back to officials.

PM Modi inaugurates consulate in Marseille

PM Modi and French President Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in Marseille, giving a new direction to the Indo-French relations.

"This Consulate will serve as a vital bridge to strengthen our cultural, economic and human ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Un moment historique à Marseille !



Le Président @EmmanuelMacron et moi avons inauguré le Consulat indien dans cette ville dynamique, marquant ainsi un nouveau chapitre des relations entre l’Inde et la France. Ce consulat servira de pont essentiel pour renforcer nos liens… pic.twitter.com/JDbaBknEPo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2025

The two leaders also greeted the Indian community in France who were present to witness the inauguration of the Indian consulate in Marseille.

"I will say thank you to sir (PM Modi) for representing India on the international level. It is the first consulate in France after the embassy in Paris. This will help the Indian community grow," Anup Gupta, a member of the Indian community who has been living in Marseille for the last 4 years, told ANI.

The PM Modi's office in a statement said that the two leaders reaffirm strong commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership.

"PM Modi, Macron review cooperation in strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and space. PM Modi and French President Macron discuss ways to strengthen collaboration in fields of technology, and innovation," the statement read.

(With inputs from agencies)