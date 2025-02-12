Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Tuesday in Paris during the AI Action Summit and discussed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in India's digital transformation.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the Google CEO shared his thoughts and said, “Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation."

Also read | Indian PM Narendra Modi and US VP JD Vance discuss US-India energy collaboration over coffee

PM Modi at CEOs Forum in Paris

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris, highlighting India's economic growth, strong partnership with France, and expanding opportunities for global investors.

"This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France," he said.

Also read | 'Confluence of best business minds of India, France': PM Modi at CEOs Forum in Paris

Advertisment

"India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," PM Modi added.

He also highlighted India's focus on AI, semiconductors, and defence manufacturing, stating, "Today, India is rapidly becoming a favourite investment destination. In India, we have launched AI, semiconductors, and Quantum Mission. In defence, we are encouraging Make in India and Make for the World, and most of you are also associated with them. In space tech, we are scaling new heights. This sector has been opened for FDI. We are eager to make India a global biotech powerhouse."

PM Modi co-chaired AI Action Summit with French President Macron

The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

In his remarks at the summit, PM Modi emphasized that the world is entering a new era dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is revolutionizing various aspects of human life, including politics, economy, security, and society. He highlighted that AI's impact surpasses that of previous technological advancements, necessitating collaborative global efforts to establish governance and standards that promote shared values, mitigate risks, and foster trust.

(With inputs from agencies)