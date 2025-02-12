US President Donald Trump's executive order aimed to strip birthright citizenship from children of temporary visa holders, sending shockwaves through immigrant communities, particularly Indians in America.

This move has left thousands of expecting Indian parents in a state of uncertainty, despite the policy being temporarily blocked due to legal challenges.

The uncertainty surrounding this policy has left many expecting parents, including Indians, in a difficult position. With the policy's fate hanging in the balance, these families are facing an uncertain future, unsure of their children's citizenship status.

Indian immigrant parents in limbo

An Indian couple, Neha Satpute and Akshay Pise, who are engineers on H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers, are expecting their son, due on Feb 26, to be born as American citizens.

Employed at a large tech firm with a supportive parental leave policy, they had carefully built their life in San Jose, California.

"This impacts us directly," says Akshay. "If the order takes effect, we don't know what comes next—it's uncharted territory." Their biggest question: What nationality will their child have?

Their concern is valid, says New York-based immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta: "US law has no provision for granting non-immigrant status to a person born here."

As their baby's arrival draws near, the expecting parents sought medical advice on potentially inducing labour early. Their doctor suggested that, under ideal circumstances, they could consider inducing labour at 40 weeks, but the couple has decided to wait it out.

"I want the natural process to take its course," says Neha. Akshay adds, "My priority is safe delivery and my wife's health. Citizenship comes second."

Three federal judges ruled against the policy

A third federal judge on Monday (Feb 10) blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of temporary visa holders.

The ruling from US District Judge Joseph N. Laplante in New Hampshire comes after two similar rulings by judges in Seattle and Maryland last week. A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union contends that Trump's order violates the Constitution and "attempts to upend one of the most fundamental American constitutional values."

(With inputs from agencies)