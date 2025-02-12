Canada, Mexico and the EU slammed US President Donald Trump for imposing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, escalating the trade war with the countries.

Trump signed executive orders on Monday (Feb 10), directing taxes on imports of metals from March 12 this year.

Canada, Mexico, and EU call tariffs ‘unjustified’

Canada and the European Union vowed to retaliate to Trump’s “unjustified” decision.

During the artificial intelligence summit in Paris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said such tariffs would be “entirely unjustified”.

“Our response will of course be firm and clear,” Trudeau told AFP. Canadian steelmakers have warned of “massive” disruption following the recent announcement made by Trump.

Mexico, which is the third-largest steel exporter to the US, urged Trump to not “destroy” the four-decades-old trade ties between the North American nations.

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels warned Trump that “unjustified tariffs on the EU... will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

EU trade ministers will discuss their next moves regarding the issue on Wednesday (Feb 12). Trudeau will be holding separate discussions with top officials in Brussels.

Other nations react to Trump’s new tariffs

Brazil, the second largest exporter of steel to the US, has expressed no intention of engaging in a trade war with the US, a government minister said on Tuesday (Feb 11). This starkly different statement comes a month after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed to retaliate if Trump hit Brazil with tariffs.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday (Feb 11) that Trump is considering an exception for Australia from imposing tariffs on steel after speaking with the US president.

“The US president agreed that an exemption was under consideration in the interests of both of our countries,” he said.

A similar request has been made to the US by Japan, according to Tokyo's top government spokesman.

“We are aware of the presidential order about additional tariffs on steel and aluminium were issued... we have requested to the US government to exclude our country from the measures,” Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on new tariffs imposed by Trump.

South Korea has also vowed to protect its companies’ interests. Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Seoul would seek to build “a close relationship with the Trump administration and expanding diplomatic options” to reduce uncertainties.

A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was “engaging with our US counterparts to work through” the details of the new tariffs announced by Trump.

Under the new tariff policy, 25 per cent levies will remain on steel, while import taxes on aluminium will be increased to 25 per cent from the current 10 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)