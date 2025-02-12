French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (Feb 12) personally went to see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Marseille airport, as he departed for the United States.

As Modi's three-day visit to France comes to an end, the two leaders have held several meetings and co-hosted AI Summit in Paris.

The two leaders were also seen sharing a warm hug before PM Modi boarded his flight.

Gifts to French president and first lady

PM Modi gifted French President Macron Dokra art, a revered metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, which showcases intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique.

It is rooted in the region’s rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music.

The Indian PM gifted France's First Lady an exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs from Rajasthan. It showcases masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolizing beauty, nature, and grace. It is meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan’s rich tradition of metalwork.

PM Modi co-hosted AI Summit

Moreover, PM Modi co-hosted the Action AI Summit in Paris on Tuesday. He revealed that India was building its own Large Language Model for AI.

Addressing the attendees at the Grand Palais in Paris, Modi said that this Language Model takes inspiration from India's diversity and is a unique public-private partnership model that is available to start-ups at an affordable cost.

Moreover, the Indian leader also said that his nation was "ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all".

Indian PM at CEOs forum

Later, while addressing the CEOs Forum, he said that this is the time for businesses to come to India as the country is working towards the goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

PM Modi said that this is a confluence of the best business minds of India and France.

Indian Consulate inaugurated in Marseille

Earlier today, PM Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille, giving a new direction to the Indo-French relations.

"This Consulate will serve as a vital bridge to strengthen our cultural, economic, and human ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi's office in a statement said that the two leaders reaffirm strong commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)