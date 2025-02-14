US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) gifted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a special gift on their "journey together". The usually practical US president's gift can only be described as sentimental.

Trump gifted Modi a compilation of photos of the two leaders, including from the mega events they organised for each other during the US president's first term (2016-2020).

"Our Journey Together"

Trump's gift for Modi, a photo compilation book, was titled "Our Journey Together" and featured photos from mega-events 'Howdy Modi,' and 'Namaste Trump,' along with some pictures of the Republican president's historic 2020 India visit. It also has photos from Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Taj Mahal visit.

One picture of Modi and Trump carries the caption: "My friend the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He loves and stands up for his country. We had a great relationship!".

US President Donald Trump gifted PM Narendra Modi the book ‘Our Journey Together’ when they met at the White House in Washington DC, on 13th February. Showed him several photos from 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events, which are a part of the book pic.twitter.com/GgRy6C85NH — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

The book also carries Trump's signature and the salutation " Mr Prime Minister, You are GREAT!".

Trump-Modi bromance in spotlight

The much-awaited Modi-Trump meet was nothing short of a blast from the past, with their obvious camaraderie and the no dearth of praises for each other.

Welcoming Modi, Trump enveloped him in a bear hug before the leaders settled in for their crucial talks.

"I am delighted to see you back at White House...We missed you, we missed you a lot," the US President told the Indian PM.

During their joint press conference, Modi once again praised Trump's 'Make America Great Again' and even coined his own version of it: "Make India Great Again or MIGA". He quite notably said that MAGA and MIGA together create a MEGA partnership for prosperity, "And this MEGA spirit gives new scale and scope to our goals."

He also praised Trump for his "national interest supreme" stand and said: "One thing that I deeply appreciate, and I learn from President Trump, is that he keeps the national interest supreme".

"And like him, I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump praised Modi's negotiating skills. "He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)