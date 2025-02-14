US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House with a bear hug, calling him "a great friend." But despite the warm greeting, the US president made it clear that India would not be exempt from the sweeping "retaliatory tariffs" he had announced before the two leaders met.

The two leaders greeted each other with a hug in the lobby of the West Wing, before proceeding to the Oval Office for their bilateral talks.

Trump's retaliatory tariffs order seeks to increase tariffs to match the tax rates charged by other countries on imports. This will impact American trading partners around the world — including India.

Tit-for-tat

Standing beside Modi during their joint press conference after the bilateral meet, Trump took aim at India's stringent trade policies, describing them as "very unfair and strong".

Trump, who has previously branded India the "tariff king," insisted that the US would respond in kind to whatever tariffs India imposes. "Whatever India charges, we charge them," he said.

"So frankly, it no longer matters to us that much what they charge," he declared at a joint press conference.

"Really, we want a certain level playing field," he added.

As per an ABC 7 report, between them, the US and India have a trade deficit of $50 billion — in India's favour. In 2023, bilateral trade in goods and services between India and the US reached approximately $190.1 billion; the US exported nearly $70 billion and imported about $120 billion from India, according to India's External Affairs Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)