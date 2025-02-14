Talking to the press, ahead of the much anticipated bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, Indian PM Narendra Modi remarked that contrary to what the world thinks, "India is not neutral".

Advertisment

The Indian PM noted this while answering questions on India's stance on the war between Ukraine and Russia, which is nearing its three-year mark.

Also read | 'BRICS is dead', declares Trump, threatens bloc with 100% tariffs over dollar challenge

Thanking Trump for taking the initiative towards ending the Ukraine war, Modi stressed that it was a misconception that India was neutral about the war. "The world thinks India is neutral, but India is not neutral. India has its own stance, and India’s stance is peace," he said.

Advertisment

India-US to partner for Ukraine peace?

The Indian PM's statement can be seen as a precursor to a partnership between his nation and the United States. The allies may partner in pushing peace in Ukraine.

Also read | Trump slams Canada, says 'has been very bad to us on trade,' repeats talk of it becoming 51st US state

Advertisment

When asked if he sees India playing a role in his plan to broker peace in Ukraine, Trump remarked "...We are just getting along well. We are going to get along with all countries. We are going to do very well. We are going to be doing, I think, record business, record numbers. We are going to work with India also. We have several big trade deals to announce in the very near future."