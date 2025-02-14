US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) took aim at Canada as he intensified his trade war strategy, signing plans for sweeping "reciprocal tariffs".

Trump on Canada

While signing the executive action dubbed the "Fair and Reciprocal Plan," Trump called Canada's trade policies unfair and suggested that the country has been taking advantage of US military protection while keeping its own defense spending low.

"...Canada has been very bad to us on trade," Trump remarked," as he announced, "But now Canada is going to have to start paying up".

Trump remarked that "Canada has been tough on the military because they have a very low military cost. They think we are going to protect them with our military, which is unfair."

Donald Trump announces reciprocal tariffs to target allies and adversaries, says EU 'absolutely brutal' on trade



Why would we pay $200 billion per year in subsidies when they are not a state? Canada could be a serious contender to be our 51st state, says Trump pic.twitter.com/XJtG3amaW0 — WION (@WIONews) February 13, 2025

He then made a provocative statement, once again reiterating his previous proposal, said: "I think Canada is going to be a very serious contender to be our 51st state."

Trump's 'reciprocal tariffs'

The US President's tariffs as per reports could target both allies and rivals. The move, economists warn may stoke inflation and disrupt global trade.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump justified the move by claiming that US allies have been "worse than our enemies" when it comes to trade. He singled out the European Union as being "absolutely brutal" in its dealings with Washington.

The new tariffs will be structured on a country-by-country basis, with US trade officials tailoring duties to match levies imposed on American goods.

A White House official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that Washington would first examine economies with which the United States has the largest deficits or "most egregious trade practices."

He said that the levies would not be sweeping, rather they would be tailored. Fort this taxes US sees as "discriminatory" such as value-added taxes (VATs) would be considered.

"This should be a matter of weeks, in a few months, but not much longer than that," the official added.

