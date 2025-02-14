US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 14) announced to impose reciprocal tariffs, saying that India has more tariffs than nearly any other country, Reuters reported. This comes ahead of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

In an escalation on trade issue, Trump further said that the whatever countries charge the US, America will charge the same, "no more, no less".

"They charge us with tax and tariffs, it's very simple we will charge them with exact tax and tariffs," says US President Donald Trump," the US president said.

Donald Trump announces reciprocal tariffs to target allies and adversaries, says EU 'absolutely brutal' on trade



Why would we pay $200 billion per year in subsidies when they are not a state? Canada could be a serious contender to be our 51st state, says Trump pic.twitter.com/XJtG3amaW0 — WION (@WIONews) February 13, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: PM Modi's US visit: PM Modi meets US national security advisor Michael Waltz

'Worse than our enemies'

Advertisment

While speaking in the Oval Office, he told reporters that US allies were often "worse than our enemies" on trade issues. The levies would be tailored to each US trading partner and consider factors including value added tax (VAT).

Also read: PM Modi US visit Live: Trump imposes 'reciprocal tariffs', says 'India has the most'

Tariffs won't take immediate effect However, a White House official said that the tariffs, which Trump put into motion via an executive action Thursday, won’t take immediate effect, which is an intentional move to give nations time to potentially negotiate new trade terms with the US.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying, "Three great weeks, perhaps the best-ever, but today is the big one: Reciprocal tariffs. Make America Great Again!!!!."

Also read: Trump, Modi to discuss defence, trade, and critical technologies; key announcements expected

The move is aimed at matching the US' tariff rates on imports to the level that other countries impose on United States goods.

For instance, if India levies a 25 per cent tariff on US automobile imports, Washington would respond by imposing a matching 25 per cent tariff on auto imports from New Delhi.

Since the time Trump took over the office for his second term as the US president, he has imposed tariffs on several countries, which include Canada, Mexico, and China.

Also read: ‘Today is a big one’: Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ post ahead of his meeting with PM Modi

Moreover, Trump had recently also announced tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports beginning on March 12.

(With inputs from agencies)