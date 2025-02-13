Delhi: As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, senior White House administration officials have outlined an agenda focused on defence, trade, energy, infrastructure, and regional partnerships. In a briefing with reporters, officials emphasised the aim to “build on defence sales to India”, ensuring the prioritisation of American defence technology in the talks.

“The President is focusing on unleashing American energy, and prioritising India as a key importer of American natural resources to power the economy,” they stated, highlighting the discussions on enhancing trade relations, reducing trade deficits, and fostering expanded trade relationships. The talks will also include the signing of a new defence framework, with ongoing talks about India’s procurement of American defence assets.

Indian PM Modi is the fourth foreign leader Trump will be hosting since his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. The rapport between Modi and Trump, described as having “natural warmth”, dates back to Trump’s first term, with officials recalling the significant events like “Howdy Modi” and “Namaste Trump”.



Both leaders have had two conversations since Trump’s re-election in November 2024, the most recent on Jan. 27. “President Trump is proud of [the] close relationship with PM Modi. He is looking forward to building on the bonds of friendship between the two countries,” officials said, lauding the contributions of the Indian diaspora in America.

On the technology front, officials anticipate announcements concerning collaboration in critical technologies. They stressed the importance of “fair trade” with India, noting that increased defence equipment procurement from the U.S. could help mitigate trade deficit. The agenda also includes discussions on Quad grouping and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which was announced during the 2023 Delhi G20 Summit. “Both leaders will discuss how to build the Quad partnership, promote stability, and peace across the Indo-Pacific,” officials noted, with India scheduled to host the next Quad Summit.

Topics such as the Russia-Ukraine War will also be on the table when both leaders sit for talks. Regarding the Pannun murder plot case, involving allegations of an attempted assassination of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil, officials underscored that “President Trump prioritises the safety of every American.”