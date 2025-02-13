United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 12) said that he is willing to stand with Russia's demand to keep Ukraine out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). "They've been saying that for a long time, that Ukraine cannot go into NATO, and I’m OK with that," Trump said while speaking to the reporters.

This statement came just a few hours after Trump held a "lengthy and highly productive" telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to "immediately" open channels of negotiations to end the Ukraine war. Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone.

The call was the first known conversation between the presidents since Trump's new term began last month. The conversation took place after Trump's keenness to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

While mentioning NATO, Trump said, "I don't think it's practical to have it, personally. I know that our new Secretary of Defense, who is excellent, made a statement today saying that he thinks it's unlikely or impractical".

"I think probably that's true. I think long before President Putin, they said there's no way they'd allow that. This has been going on for many, many years. They've been saying that for a long time, that Ukraine cannot go into NATO, and I'm okay with that," Trump said.

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects."

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," Trump wrote as he also spoke with Zelensky after Putin's call.

The phone call with Trump came after Zelensky told his people that he had "very substantive negotiations" with the US president and treasury secretary on Wednesday. In a video address, Zelensky informed that his conversation with Trump was "long and detailed". He also briefed Ukrainians on in-person talks with Scott Bessent, who is the new treasury secretary and was sent to Kyiv by Trump on Tuesday.

Russia has demanded that Kyiv cede more land, withdraw troops and drop its NATO bid. Putin last year said that as soon as Kyiv formally declares the abandonment of its NATO plans, "we will instantly, that very second, order a ceasefire and begin negotiations".

Trump and Putin to meet

Trump also revealed that he is expected to meet Putin in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks. The Kremlin said the call lasted nearly one-and-a-half hours.

Putin and Trump had agreed that the "time has come to work together" and that the Russian leader has invited his US counterpart to Moscow, it said, further adding that Trump had previously promised to end the Ukraine war "within 24 hours" before taking office on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies)