US President Donald Trump asked Jordan's King Abdullah to ensure that Hamas understands the severity of the situation if the Palestinian militant group does not release hostages, including Americans by Saturday.

Trump and Abdullah met at the White House on Tuesday (February 11) and held a warm and productive meeting.

While discussing the Gaza situation, Trump said, " Hamas must release all hostages, including all Americans, by Saturday, and asked for the King’s assistance in ensuring that Hamas, as well as the leaders of the region, understand the severity of the situation."

The Jordan King thanked Trump for his leadership in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and a temporary pause in hostilities.

"The President affirmed the strength of relations between the United States and Jordan, and thanked His Majesty for the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to promoting and advancing regional peace," the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed Trump's goal of ensuring that Gaza is rebuilt beautifully after the conflict ends.

They further provided options for the people of Gaza that "allow them to live in security and dignity, and free of Hamas’s tyranny."

Moreover, during the meeting, King Abdullah said, “One of the things we can do right away” is bring 2,000 children who are in a “very ill state” to Jordan as quickly as possible."

In response to the offer, Trump said: "That’s a really beautiful gesture."

“The president is looking at Egypt coming to present their plan, we will be in Saudi Arabia to discuss how we can work with the president and with the United States,” the King said.

This comes as Trump pushed his suggestion of relocating all Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighbouring Jordan and Egypt, to transform Gaza into a luxury destination. The US president had proposed turning the territory into a high-end "Riviera."

Revealing more about his plan, the US president said that he would not personally develop property in Gaza. "Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza. We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)