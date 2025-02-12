US President Donald Trump once again emphasised that the US will take control of Gaza as he met Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House on Tuesday (Feb 11). This was their first meeting since Trump announced his proposal to move Gazans (two million people) to other neighbouring countries, including Jordan.

The US president further threatened earlier this week that he would withhold all US aid to Jordan and Egypt unless they agree to take in Gazans.

However, Abdullah, who had previously rejected the proposal of displacing Gazans, stayed "steadfast" on his decision after meeting Trump.

'We’re above that'

Meanwhile, Trump gave a contradictory remark after the meeting saying he "doesn't have to threaten" Jordan. "I do believe we’re above that,” Trump said sitting beside the Jordan king.

"We're going to take it. We're going to hold it. We're going to cherish it," Trump further talked about Gaza displacement.

The US president further defended his proposal of taking over the region and converting it into a tourist place. He claimed "a lot of jobs" would be created after the US takeover.

"I think it could be a diamond," Trump said. The Jordan king was seen sitting silently beside the US president during the statement.

'We'll have a parcel of land in Jordan'

Although Jordan has strictly refused to take in Gazans, it has proposed a plan it describes as the "best of everybody". King Abdullah said Jordan would take in 2,000 unwell Palestinian children instead.

But Trump stayed firm on his stance as he said, "I believe we'll have a parcel of land in Jordan. I believe we'll have a parcel of land in Egypt."

"We may have someplace else, but I think when we finish our talks, we'll have a place where they're going to live very happily and very safely," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)