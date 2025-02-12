Hamas on Wednesday (Feb 12) said that it will not accept threats from the US and Israel over the ongoing ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"Our position is clear, and we will not accept the language of American and Israeli threats. Israel must commit to implementing the terms of the ceasefire agreement for the release" of the hostages, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

The Palestinian militant group's statement comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that his country would terminate the ceasefire agreement if Hamas failed to comply with the Saturday deadline for the next hostage-prisoner exchange.

Netanyahu added that Israel will resume “intense fighting” in Gaza if the Palestinian militant group doesn’t release hostages by midday Saturday.

"The decision that I passed unanimously in the cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon - the ceasefire will be terminated, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated," he said.

US President Donald Trump also issued a similar ultimatum on Monday, warning that "all hell" will break loose unless all hostages held in Gaza are released by Saturday.

However, later on Tuesday, Trump said that he did not expect Hamas to meet a Saturday deadline to release more hostages.

Hamas delegation in Cairo to discuss next phase of Gaza ceasefire

A Hamas delegation is in Cairo to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya, head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo, began meetings with Egyptian officials, and followed up on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, according to an AFP report.

Gaza ceasefire in peril

Hamas added another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile ceasefire agreement after it announced that it would indefinitely delay the next scheduled exchange of hostages and prisoners. The Palestinian militant group accused Israel of failing to uphold its commitments.

"The release of the prisoners (Israeli hostages), which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending Israel's compliance and retroactive fulfilment of its obligations from past weeks," said Abu Ubaida, a spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

(With input from agencies)