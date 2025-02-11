Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump must remembers that the only way to bring home Israeli hostages is to respect the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Trump on Monday issued a stern ultimatum, warning that "all hell" will break loose unless all hostages held in Gaza are released by Saturday.

The warning comes as Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and threatened to delay future prisoner exchanges.

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters," he told Reuters.

Israel backs Trump's plan

Israel backed US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 11) for his plan to "let hell break out" on Gaza if Israeli hostages are not released.

Israel’s communications minister, Shlomo Karhi said, "The response must be exactly as President Trump suggested."

He suggested, "Completely halt humanitarian aid, cut off electricity, water and communications and use brutal and disproportionate force until the hostages return."

Karhi stressed, "It is time to open the gates of hell on Hamas – and this time, without any restrictions on our heroic fighters."

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he would call for an end to the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel if all hostages aren't returned.

The ceasefire between the two parties marked a pause in over 15 months of intense conflict in Gaza. Moreover, it has already facilitated the release of five groups of Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades announced on Monday that the next hostage release, "which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice".

(With inputs from agencies)