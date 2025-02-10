US President Donald Trump in an interview excerpt released on Monday (Feb 10) said that Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza under his proposal for the United States to assume control of the region.

"No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing. In other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them," Trump told Bret Baier of Fox News when asked if Palestinians would be allowed to return.

Previously, while speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to having the US acquire Gaza once its Palestinians had either left or been removed. He suggested that reconstruction efforts could be led by other nations in the region.

"I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices. But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back. There’s nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished," he told reporters.

What is Trump's Gaza plan?

Last week, Trump detailed his plan which involved the US taking control of Gaza, relocating its Palestinian population elsewhere, and transforming the region into the "Riviera of the Middle East." He introduced the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that the idea was "worth listening carefully to."

The proposal has been widely criticised by both Western and Arab allies. The United Nations Chief described it as 'ethnic cleansing' of Gaza.

Hamas reacted to the plan by stating that the US President's plan "will only put oil in the fire." The Palestinian militant group added, "Our Palestinian people ... will not allow any state in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian people who have offered rivers of blood to liberate our land from occupation and to establish our state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

"His Royal Highness emphasised that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)