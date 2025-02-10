Elon Musk claimed on Monday (Feb 10) that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated $59 million last week to luxury hotels in New York City to accommodate illegal migrants.

In an early morning post on X, US President Donald Trump's aide said that the emergency funds had been "just discovered" by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His came as Trump advocated for a complete restructuring of FEMA, even suggesting the agency could be disbanded.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk wrote.

“That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals,” he continued.

“A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds,” the billionaire added.

Last month, President Trump issued an executive order establishing a council to examine FEMA’s operations, citing “serious concerns of political bias” within the agency. The president has called for the council’s first meeting within 90 days and expects to receive a report on its findings within 180 days of that initial gathering.

This came after Trump met with survivors of Hurricane Helene, many of whom remain homeless four months after the disaster. During this appearance, he floated the idea of a comprehensive overhaul of FEMA. Criticising the agency’s effectiveness, Trump said that FEMA was “not on the ball… and we’re going to turn it all around.”

Speaking at a roundtable with federal and local officials, the president announced plans to sign an executive order aimed at fundamentally reforming FEMA or potentially dismantling it altogether. “I think, frankly, that FEMA’s not good,” he said.

Trump also accused the agency of mishandling emergency response efforts, arguing that federal aid should be provided directly to US states in the aftermath of disasters instead of being distributed through FEMA.

