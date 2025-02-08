The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is overseeing ongoing hostage-prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, has called for future exchanges to be conducted in private.

In a statement released on Saturday, following the fifth exchange, the ICRC expressed deep concern about the circumstances surrounding the releases. "The ICRC is increasingly concerned about the conditions surrounding release operations. We strongly urge all parties, including the mediators, to take responsibility to ensure that future releases are dignified and private," the statement read.

This appeal follows public backlash from Israeli families and officials over the latest hostage exchange, where disturbing images of released captives emerged.

The three men released appeared visibly frail, pale, and in noticeably poorer health compared to the 18 hostages previously freed under the ceasefire agreement established last month.

In a further display of force, Hamas, which has previously showcased its fighters during these exchanges, deployed dozens of militants in central Gaza as hostages were handed over to the ICRC.

Michal Cohen, the mother-in-law of released hostage Ohad Ben Ami, told Channel 13 News, "He looked like a skeleton, it was awful to see." The handover, orchestrated by Hamas, included a masked individual questioning the hostages while armed militants stood guard on either side.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the 'shocking images' and vowed action. "We will not go into the agenda about the shocking sights we saw today. The shocking images we saw today will not pass without response," his office said.

President Isaac Herzog also denounced the manner of the release, calling it "cynical and vicious." "This is what a crime against humanity looks like," he said.

The Hostage Families Forum likened the appearance of the released captives to Holocaust survivors. "We have to get ALL THE HOSTAGES out of hell," the group said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar criticised the global narrative surrounding Gaza, arguing that the true victims of starvation are the hostages. "For over a year, the entire international community has danced to the tune of the false propaganda of so-called ‘starvation’ in Gaza," Sa’ar stated in a post on X.

"But the images don’t lie: Hamas terrorists and other Gaza residents look perfectly fine. The Israeli hostages look like Holocaust survivors and they are the only ones in the pictures who clearly appear to have suffered from starvation," he added.

Sa’ar said, "Hamas has committed crimes against humanity against civilian hostages. This Hamas-Nazi evil must be eradicated!"

(With inputs from agencies)