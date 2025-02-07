US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 6) signed an executive order slapping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, a close US ally.

Advertisment

Trump also alleged that the tribunal was engaged in "baseless" investigations against America.

Also read | Not 'hostile': Trump administration backtracks from US President's Gaza 'take over' remark

'Illegitimate actions'

Advertisment

Trump's order accuses the ICC of engaging in "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel." This is a clear reference to probes into alleged war crimes by US service members in Afghanistan and Israeli troops in Gaza.

The American President said that the ICC had "abused its power" by issuing a warrant against Netanyahu, whom Trump met recently.

Trump's order comes a month after the US House passed a bill to sanction the ICC. The bill was blocked by the Senate last month, which said it could backfire against US allies and firms.

Advertisment

Also read | Trump to sign executive order sanctioning ICC for targeting US, Israel

What sanctions has Trump imposed?

According to an AFP report, the US president has ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees, and even their family members. Along with this, anyone deemed to have helped the international court's "illegitimate and baseless" investigations faces US sanctions.

These sanctions are a show of support after the Israeli PM's visit to the White House, reports AFP. During this much-anticipated meeting between the two prominent leaders, Trump infamously announced his plan for the US to "take over" Gaza and move Palestinians to other Middle Eastern countries.

Also read | 'No US soldiers needed': Trump restates his takeover plan, says Israel would hand over Gaza after fighting

Why did the ICC issue a warrant against Netanyahu?

Netanyahu faces an ICC arrest warrant for "crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024," during the Israel-Hamas war. The warrant was issued on November 21, 2024, for Netanyahu, his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif.

(With inputs from agencies)