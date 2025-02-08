Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday (Feb 08) as part of the ceasefire agreement. Israel will be freeing 183 Palestinian prisoners soon.

Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi were both taken from Kibbutz Be'eri, and Or Levy was abducted from the Nova music festival. All three were captured during the cross-border attack led by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

The three hostages were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) officials in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

ICRC officials transferred them to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israeli army says.

"The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostages and their families," the IDF said in a statement.

Shocking images



Ahead of the release, Hamas brought up the hostages on stage and interviewed them after giving them their handover certificates, as per the live TV coverage.

The visuals of the hostages who appeared pale garnered backlash from the families of the hostages. "The disturbing images from the release of Ohad, Eli, and Or serve as yet another stark and painful evidence that leaves no room for doubt -- there is no time to waste for the hostages! We must get them all out, down to the very last hostage. Now!" the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, "We will not go into the agenda about the shocking sights we saw today. The shocking images we saw today will not pass without response."

“The government of Israel embraces the three returnees,” the statement added.

“The government, together with security officials, will support them and their families. Israel is committed to bringing back all the hostages and missing,” it further read.

(With inputs from agencies)