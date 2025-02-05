Hamas' secret documents have been recovered by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), making shocking allegations against the Palestinian militant group as it revealed that the group tortured and executed their own "terrorists" who allegedly had same-sex relations, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, the Hamas militants have also had same-sex relations with male Israeli victims of the October 7 attack, raping them while holding them hostages.

The documents showed 94 Hamas recruits, charged with homosexual conversations, flirting with girls without a legal relationship and sodomy."

Hamas reportedly had a list of recruits who failed to comply with its "morality checks" by engaging in homosexuality for which, they had to pay a heavy price.

Moreover, some of the charges also included child rape and torture.

The allegations further involved recruits to Hamas' intelligence, army, and the outfit's interior ministry.

They said that the new members were eventually dismissed as "unacceptable" by the group due to their actions.

One of the allegations said," He (one of the accused Hamas fighters) constantly curses God. Information was received that he sexually harassed a young child," the New York Post reported.

According to the report, another alleged, "He has romantic relationships on Facebook. He never prays. He is behaviourally and morally deviant," it said using Hamas' word for gay."

However, it is unclear what happened to these "unacceptable" Hamas recruits, but is known that homosexuality is illegal in Gaza and can put you in prison for years, or even death.

In 2016, a former Hamas commander Mahmoud Ishtiwi was executed after he was accused of engaging in homosexuality.

His confession and testimony of the brutality that he faced were also mentioned in the secret documents.

Hamas executed Ishtiwi by shooting three bullets in his chest after keeping him in prison and torturing him for around a year.

The New York Post reported that he was also hung by his hands and legs for hours, during his time in prison.

In the documents, religious leaders said, "Committing the crime of sodomy in a hideous manner while he is married to two women. This is more heinous than adultery and it has been described as obscenity in the Quran more than once. Sodomy receives its punishment at the very least, which is stoning to death."

The NY Post cited a source saying that homosexuality is "deeply against" Hamas' religion, saying that it would bring them "much shame".

(With inputs from agencies)