The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (Feb 1) released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisment

The three hostages were handed over to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) troops, as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The military released a video showing the release of hostages Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon. Both the hostages were brought back to Israel after 484 days in Hamas captivity.

A third hostage, Keith Siegel, was also released.

Advertisment

Also read: Hamas releases names of three Israeli hostages to be freed Saturday

Siegel’s family reacted with joy as they watched a video of him being released. "Here he is, here he is,” cried his wife Aviva.

Siegel was taken captive with Aviva from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the Hamas-led invasion on October 7, 2023.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Calderon's family said they are “overwhelmed with joy, relief and emotion” after his release by Hamas. “We have witnessed how, through extraordinary mental strength, he survived this hell. Ofer endured months in a nightmare, and we are proud of his ability to survive and hold onto the hope of embracing his children again.”

Also read: Hamas confirms death of military chief Mohammed Deif, accused by Israel of masterminding October 7 attack

Palestinian prisoners freed

Israel has released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday (Feb 1) in exchange for three Israeli hostages released by Hamas.

The Israel Prison Service said that some of the prisoners were transferred from the Ofer prison to the West Bank, while the rest were sent from Ketziot prison to the Gaza Strip.

Also read: Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases all eight hostages, including 3 Israelis, five Thai citizens

The prisoners were seen reuniting with their families. They are now expected to undergo a medical check.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(More inputs from agencies)