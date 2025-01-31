Palestinian militant group Hamas released the names of three Israeli hostages to be freed on Saturday (Feb 1). The three hostages named are: Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas, Reuters reported.

Bibas, one of the persons to be released tomorrow was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, with his wife and two sons, 10-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel. Kfir is the youngest hostage taken by Hamas.

Bibas is reportedly the only member of his hostage family who is alive now.

Hamas has claimed that Bibas' wife and both sons were killed in an Israeli strike just before the Gaza ceasefire.

The three hostages to be released are:

Keith Siegel (65)

Siegel is a US citizen, originally from North Carolina. He was taken hostage with his wife Aviva from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The wife was freed in November 2023.

Ofer Calderon (54)

Calderon, along with his two children, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Both the children were released in the previous hostage exchange.

Yarden Bibas (35)

Bibas was kidnapped along with his wife and two sons, 4-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir. They were all taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz. After Hamas' claim that both the children were killed along with the mother in an Israeli strike, there has been no confirmation from Israel on it.

An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that their families have been informed about the releases.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office previously said the country would confirm the names only after updating the families of the hostages.

(With inputs from agencies)