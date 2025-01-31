During a joint "counterterrorism" operation by the military and domestic security agency, an air force "aircraft struck a gathering of armed terrorists in the area of Tamun" late Wednesday, the military said in a statement.

"Approximately 10 terrorists were eliminated in the strike," it said, adding two of the militants killed were involved in an attack that claimed the life of an Israeli soldier and injured three others in Tamun on January 20.

The army said the two had also been "involved in additional shooting and explosives attacks".

On Wednesday night, the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said an Israeli drone strike had killed at least 10 people, with the military saying at the time that it had struck an "armed cell".

Later on Thursday, the military announced the killing of a soldier in the northern West Bank. The Times of Israel reported he was killed in combat in Jenin.

Violence has soared throughout the West Bank since Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023, which sparked a devastating Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 874 Palestinians, including many militants, in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 30 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military raids in the territory over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

