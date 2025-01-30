Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur rocked Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy match on Thursday (Jan 30) with a hattrick. Shardul removed Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, Jaskirat Singh Sachdevaon on last three balls of the third over in first innings to complete his hattrick.

Shardul first bowled Anirudh on the fourth ball of his over before sending back Sumit who was caught by Shams Mulani on the next ball. He then clean bowled Sachdeva to complete his hattrick. Have a look at the videos below:

Balchander Anirudh ✅

Sumit Kumar ✅

Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva ✅



Shardul Thakur is on fire 🔥



He's picked up a 𝗵𝗮𝘁-𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 to help Mumbai bowl out Meghalaya for 86 👌👌#RanjiTrophy | @imShard | @MumbaiCricAssoc | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9ApJe0CgxG pic.twitter.com/B9azjgx1JB — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 30, 2025

Mumbai all over Meghalaya

Electing to field first after winning the toss, Mumbai were on top in the first over itself when Thakur sent back Nishanta Chakraborty for a duck. In the next over, Mohit Avasthi clean bowled Kishan Lyngdoh before Thakur took his hattrick.

Avasthi then took one more wicket in the fourth over as Meghalaya were down on its knees with six wickets gone for just two runs on the board.

Meghalaya's lower order then tried to wrest the free fall. Pringsang Sangma scored 19 runs, skipper Akash Choudhary managed 16, Anish Charak hit 17 while Himan Phukan top scored with 28 off 24 balls. Meghalaya, however, were still bowled out for a paltry 86 runs.

For Mumbai, Thakur picked 4/43 in his 11 overs while Avasthi took 3/27 in seven overs. Apart from them, Sylvester D’Souza returned the figures of 2/14 while Mulani picked 1/1 in the only over he bowled.

Thakur had also played an important role for Mumbai in the last match against Jammu and Kashmir with bat and ball. The match got attention for India skipper Rohit Sharma's participation but he couldn't perform according to his stature.

Thakur scored 51 in the first innings and 119 in the second to go with his two wickets in J&K's first innings but Mumbai eventually went on to lose the match by five wickets.