Palestinian militant group Hamas released former hostages Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Mozes and five Thai nationals on Thursday (Jan 30). The released hostages were later handed over to Israel Defence Forces troops in the Gaza Strip, the military said.

Advertisment

Hamas had released Israeli woman soldier Agam Berger earlier in the day separately.

The released hostages were identified as Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Mozes, and Thai nationals, including Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak.

All the hostages have crossed the border into Israel, the IDF said.

Advertisment

Also read: Hamas claims delay in aid delivery to Gaza; Israel denies, calls it 'fake news'

The Hamas group handed over the seven hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, from where they were taken to Israeli forces in the Netzarim Corridor area.

Yehoud and Mozes will meet with their family members at the IDF facility, while the five Thai nationals will meet Thai officials.

Advertisment

Israeli sources said Yehoud and Mozes are in “good health” after the chaotic transfer, Channel 12 reported.

Also read: Hamas hands Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to Red Cross in Gaza's Jabalia

"The 7 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the IDF said in a post on X.



It added, "The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel."

This comes after Hamas released Israeli woman soldier Agam Berger earlier in the day.

Also read: Israel says Gazans can now return home as Hamas set to release six hostages, including Arbel Yehud

The five Thai citizens were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, while working as agricultural laborers.

There is one other Thai hostage considered by Israel to be alive still in captivity, identified as Pinta Nattapong.

Meanwhile, two other Thai hostages, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Sonthaya Oakkharasri, have been declared by Israel to be dead, with their bodies held captive.

Israel President welcomes return of hostages

Israel President Isaac Herzog welcomed the return of eight hostages to Israel and slammed the scenes of chaos seen during the handover.

“We are moved to tears by the return from captivity of Agam Berger, Arbel Yehoud, and Gadi Mozes, together with five Thai citizens,” said Herzog in a statement.

Netanyahu calls the chaotic release of hostages 'unacceptable'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the chaotic release in Khan Younis of seven hostages, who were pushed and shoved by an angry mob as they were handed over to the Red Cross, is unacceptable.

“I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said. “This is further proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

Netanyahu said that he "demands the negotiators ensure that such horrific scenes do not occur again, and to guarantee the safety of our hostages.”

He further warned, "Whoever dares to harm our hostages — will pay.”

110 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released

Israel is expected to release 100 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday as part of the ceasefire agreement and hostage deal.

A fourth hostage-prisoner swap is set to take place during the weekend, however, Hamas on Wednesday accused Israel of jeopardising the deal by holding up aid deliveries, an allegation Israel dismissed as "fake news".

(With inputs from agencies)