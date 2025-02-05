US President Donald Trump's proposal of taking over and owning the Gaza Strip sparked worldwide criticism, with countries slamming Trump's move and calling it a "forced transfer" or "unacceptable issue".

Trump while holding a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the US would take over and own the Gaza Strip, and deploy American troops in the region if necessary.

His announcement followed a permanent resettlement plan for two million Palestinians living in Gaza to neighbouring countries.

Hamas says 'will only put oil in fire'

Hamas said that the US President's proposal "will only put oil in the fire".

The Palestinian militant group added, "Our Palestinian people ... will not allow any state in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian people who have offered rivers of blood to liberate our land from occupation and to establish our state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Palestinian Authority rejects Trump's plan

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas slammed Trump's proposal, expressing strong rejection of calls to seize the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians outside their homeland.

Abbas's office said in a statement, adding that "legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable".

United Nations says 'very surprising'

The head of the United Nations refugee agency called Trump's statement "very surprising".

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, told AFP that it was not "clear" what Trump's idea entailed, which made it difficult to comment on such a "sensitive issue".

Israel says plan 'could change history'

Israeli PM Netanyahu said that it was worth paying attention to this idea and that US control of the Gaza Strip "could change history".

Further, Israel's far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to "definitively bury...the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state".

Saudi Arabia says it won't establish ties with Israel without...'

Saudi Arabian foreign ministry, in a statement, rejected any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom’s position in a "clear and explicit manner" that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances.”

"His Royal Highness emphasised that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," the ministry added.

United Kingdom says 'Palestinians must be allowed home'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the Palestinians must be allowed home, adding that "they must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution.”

France says Gaza not be controlled by 'third party'

The French Foreign Ministry said that Gaza should not be controlled by a "third party".

"France will continue to campaign for the implementation of the two-state solution, the only one that can guarantee long-term peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," the ministry said.

China opposes 'forced transfer'

China's foreign ministry spokesman said that it opposed the "forced transfer" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

"China has always maintained that Palestinian rule over Palestinians is the basic principle of the post-war governance of Gaza," Lin Jian said.

Turkey calls it 'unacceptable issue'

Turkey slammed Trump's proposal and called it an "unacceptable issue".

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the official news agency Anadolu that relocating Palestinians from Gaza was something "neither we nor the region can accept". He added it was "wrong to even bring it up for discussion".

Egypt reaffirms support to PA

Egypt reaffirmed support to Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas, and called for the authority to govern the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for the swift reconstruction of Gaza, without the displacement of Palestinians.

Brazil calls it 'almost incomprehensible'

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called Trump's idea "something almost incomprehensible".

He further said that "what happened in Gaza was a genocide, and honestly, I don't know if the United States, which is involved in all this (in terms of support for Israel) would be the best placed to take care of Gaza."

(With inputs from agencies)