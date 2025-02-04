Ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a senior White House official has called Gaza a ‘demolition site’, predicting it will take more than a decade to rebuild the land.

Advertisment

The official noted that Trump’s priority is ensuring the return of Hamas-held hostages and removing the terrorist group from power. “Trump believes that Gaza is a demolition site, he thinks it is inhumane to force people to live in an area that is not fit for habitation,” the official was quoted before the two leaders are scheduled to meet.

Also read: Netanyahu to meet Trump as Israel, Hamas await talks for Gaza truce phase 2

Trump’s administration has proposed relocating Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, but officials emphasised that the focus remains on humanitarian efforts and regional stability. “President Trump sees Gaza as uninhabitable, with unexploded ordnance and rubble. He believes rebuilding will take 10 to 15 years and considers it inhumane to force people to stay there in current conditions,” an official was quoted by the Washington Examiner.

Advertisment

Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, became the first US official in 15 years to visit Gaza. Witkoff described the enclave’s reconstruction as a long-term project requiring extensive infrastructure rebuilding.

Also read: Netanyahu to discuss Gaza ceasefire with President Trump during ‘historic’ US visit

'Creative solutions'

Advertisment

Another official said that the US has urged Arab partners to collaborate on ‘creative solutions’ for displaced Palestinians, highlighting the importance of a collective effort rather than a unilateral US approach.

The Trump administration has been cautious in addressing whether Netanyahu will be pressured to move to the second phase of the ceasefire deal. The first phase, expected to end by February 18, includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages and more Palestinian prisoners, Israel's withdrawal from most of Gaza, and increased humanitarian aid.

Also read: Eight Gaza hostages, 3 Israelis and 5 Thais, to be released tomorrow, says Netanyahu's office

The second phase involves releasing younger Israeli male hostages and discussions on ending the war, while the third phase entails full Israeli withdrawal and beginning Gaza’s reconstruction.

A senior official criticized past US policies toward Israel, stating they had prolonged the conflict unnecessarily. “That will be corrected immediately, as seen by Netanyahu being the first head of state to visit the White House and Trump’s first call being to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” the official said.

Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled for a bilateral meeting, a press conference, and a dinner to discuss the ceasefire and broader regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies)