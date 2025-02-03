Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to be the first foreign leader to visit President Donald Trump at the White House during his second term. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, comes at a crucial moment for discussions regarding the Gaza ceasefire.

Upon Netanyahu's arrival in Washington, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, who assumed his role just a week ago, described it as "an historic visit" on X. He further added, "The US-Israel friendship is strong and is getting stronger."

Before he meets with Trump, Netanyahu is scheduled to hold discussions with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday. Witkoff, who played a key role in negotiating the ceasefire alongside Qatari and Egyptian officials, is expected to help shape the next phase of negotiations.

Netanyahu’s office has confirmed that his talks with Witkoff in Washington will serve as the formal launch of further negotiations. The US envoy is also expected to engage with Qatari and Egyptian officials this week. Following these discussions, he and Netanyahu will likely coordinate on sending delegations to advance talks on the next phase of the ceasefire.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to see an end to conflicts in the Middle East. Speaking on Sunday, he said that ceasefire discussions were "progressing" and mentioned "big meetings" planned with Netanyahu.

Hamas 'ready to start negotiations for second phase'

Meanwhile, Hamas said that it is ready to begin talks on the details of a second phase of the ongoing truce in Gaza. Two officials from the Palestinian group told AFP on Monday that they were ready to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire.

"Hamas has informed the mediators, during ongoing communications and meetings held with Egyptian mediators last week in Cairo, that we are ready to start the negotiations for the second phase," one official said, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the talks.

"We call on the mediators to ensure that the occupation adheres to the agreement and does not stall," they added.

A second Hamas official stated that they were "waiting for the mediators to initiate the next round."

The ceasefire agreement, which began on 19 January, outlines a two-phase process. The first phase involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for approximately 1,900 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli detention. So far, 13 Israeli and five Thai hostages have been released in exchange for 583 Palestinian prisoners.

The upcoming second phase is expected to address the release of remaining hostages and could include discussions aimed at securing a more permanent resolution to the conflict.

