A criminal investigation has been opened into the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu. The police opened the case on December 26 2024 over the allegations that she sought to intimidate a witness and interfere in the corruption case against her husband.

The investigation is being conducted by the Israeli Police and the cybercrimes department of the State Attorney’s Office. The authorities are following a report by Channel 12 that said Sara Netanyahu ordered her husband's late aide Hanni Bleiweiss to organise protests and social media campaigns against Hadas Kleinm. Klein was a key witness in one of the cases the Israeli PM is undergoing a trial into.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman announced that the investigation has been launched against her on the suspicion of witness harassment. She was accused of obstructing justice.

“Receiving the official announcement from the Attorney General’s Office regarding the opening of a criminal investigation against Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, is important for parliamentary oversight, the justice system, and the rule of law,” Lazimi said in a statement responding to the State Attorney Office’s message.

“The prime minister’s wife is a convicted felon and, as we learned in the investigation, acted to harm prosecution officials and discredit a witness – very serious offences for which she must be brought to justice,” he further added.

Sara Netanyahu has denied all the allegations.

