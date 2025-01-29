Israel has confirmed receiving the list of eight Gaza hostages to be freed on Thursday (Jan 30) as part of the ceasefire deal.

The three Israelis to be released are Arbel Yehoud, 29, Agam Berger, 19, and Gadi Moshe Mozes, 80, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after refusing to reveal the names until their families are informed. Five nationals of Thailand are also among the hostages to be released Thursday.

Unnamed sources said the list meets the agreements between both sides, and Israel accepted it, reported Times of Israel.

This came after the Palestinian militant group claimed that there was a delay in the humanitarian aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip, adding that it would affect the hostage release for Thursday.

However, Israel shunned the allegations and called the claims by Hamas "fake news".

On Sunday (Jan 26), Israel blocked the route to the north of the Gaza Strip and restricted Gazans from returning home until the Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud's release was confirmed.

Arbel Yehud was expected to be released on Saturday (Jan 25) as per Israel's suggestion but was not released by Hamas. Instead, four Israeli soldiers were released in the second exchange of the hostages. Israel alleged that it was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

As per the ceasefire agreement, Hamas was supposed to hand over a list to Israelis stating the names of the hostages that are alive and will be released in the first 42 days of the truce execution. But the Palestinian group has not done it yet. Israel is yet to comment on this, Times of Israel reported.

