Eight of the hostages expected to be freed in the initial stage of a truce between Israel and Hamas have died, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer confirmed on Monday (Jan 27).

“The families have been informed of the situation of their relatives,” Mencer told reporters, without disclosing the identities of the deceased.

This leaves only 18 of the 26 hostages set to be released in the first phase of the agreement still alive.

The ceasefire, which was declared earlier in January after months of unsuccessful negotiations, began on January 19. It marked the end of over 15 months of conflict triggered by Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023.

Seven Israeli women, 290 Palestinian prisoners freed since Gaza ceasefire

According to the initial terms of the agreement, 33 hostages held by militants in Gaza are to be released in exchange for more than 1,900 Palestinians detained by Israel. So far, seven Israeli women and 290 Palestinian prisoners have been freed since the truce started.

Displaced Palestinians make their way back to northern Gaza

Meanwhile, displaced Palestinians began making their way back to northern Gaza on Monday, January 27, as confirmed by Palestine’s interior ministry. Images shared on social media showed thousands of people traversing sandy roads amidst the devastation caused by over a year of Israeli strikes.

“The passage of displaced Palestinians has begun along the Al-Rashid Road via the western part of the Netzarim checkpoint towards Gaza City and the northern part” of the Gaza Strip, an official told AFP.

Tensions flared on Saturday when thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Netzarim Corridor, only to be blocked by Israeli forces. Israel claimed that Hamas had breached the agreement by failing to include Arbel Yehoud, an Israeli civilian, in the scheduled hostage release.

Hamas countered the allegation, accusing Israel of violating the truce by preventing displaced Palestinians from returning north. The group stated it had provided “all the necessary guarantees” for Yehoud’s release.

(With inputs from agencies)