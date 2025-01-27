American surgeon and public health expert Dr Atul Gawande has criticised the Trump administration's decision to implement a 90-day “Stop Work Order” on foreign assistance.



The order is part of a broader policy review to align foreign aid with President Trump’s priorities. The order stops billions of dollars in vital aid and disrupts key health initiatives around the globe.



In a post on social media platform X, Gawande said that the freeze could impact efforts to control deadly disease outbreaks. These include diseases such as the Marburg virus in Tanzania and a deadly Mpox variant in West Africa. The suspension also halts monitoring of bird flu in 49 countries.

Advertisment

I ran @USAID health programs for the last 3 years. Trump’s 90 day Stop Work Order on foreign assistance does serious damage to the world and the US. Examples:🧵 — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) January 25, 2025

The surgeon added that these measures will also hinder progress in eliminating diseases like polio, river blindness, and elephantiasis. These diseases were close to being eradicated in several regions a few months ago.



Gawande also said that the order halts the distribution of medicines and supplies critical to more than 90 million women and children, who rely on low-cost vaccinations, prenatal care, safe childbirth, and contraception. He added that services for 6.5 million vulnerable children and caregivers in 23 countries have been already stopped, while access to drugs for 20 million people living with HIV has been cut.

Advertisment

5. Stops medicines, supplies, systems building, staff support aiding >90 million women and children to get low cost vaccinations, prenatal care, safe childbirth, contraception, and other basic lifesaving health needs. https://t.co/RCVNKjA7x9 — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) January 25, 2025

The order also disrupts operations at USAID, the US agency responsible for foreign aid, as employees face uncertainty about their future, putting the agency's ongoing operations at risk.

Advertisment

Gawande warned that this could harm the US's global reputation, relationships with other countries, and its long-term strategic interests.

In 2023, the US provided $72 billion in foreign assistance, which funded health, poverty alleviation, and humanitarian programmes worldwide. However, the “Stop Work Order” threatens the continuation of these programmes, placing efforts in areas like clean water, development, and military aid at risk.

(With inputs from agencies)