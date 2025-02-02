Twenty hostages in Gaza are yet to be released by Hamas after Omer Kalderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas were freed on Saturday (Feb 1) in the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian military group.

Since the truce was announced, 18 people, 13 Israelis and five Thai nationals have been released from captivity. The released hostages are: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Romi Gonen, Daniella Gilboa, Emily Damari, Arbel Yehoud, Naama Levy, Gadi Moshe Mozes, Keith Siegal, Ofer Kalderon, Doron Steinbrecher, Yarden Bibas, Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak.

The five Thai nationals released were not a part of the 33 hostages list, but their release was negotiated later.

The 20 stages that are yet to be released are: Itzhak Elgarat, Ohad Ben Ami, Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Shiri Bibas, Sagi Dekel Chen, Iair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexandre Sasha Troufanov, Ohad Yahalomi, Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, Oded Lifshitz, Avraham (Avera) Mengisto, Shlomo Mantzur, Tsachi Idan, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Hisham Al-Sayed and Eli Sharabi.

Both Hamas and Israel have confirmed that out of the 20 hostages, eight are dead.

The list from Hamas matches Israel's intelligence, so I can share with you that... eight have been killed by Hamas," Israel spokesman David Mencer said.

He further added, "The families have been informed of the situation of their relatives."

The list of the names of hostages with their life status has not been confirmed by either of the sides. Family members of the hostages have urged the government to prioritise hostages who are alive over those who are presumed to be dead.

“My brother is on the list of the 33 kidnapped people who are supposed to return. He is probably not alive. He is probably among the eight deceased hostages set to return in the deal," a family member of the hostage told The Jerusalem Post.

“Leave the bodies there; bring back living people. My brother is there as a fallen soldier, and I am saying on my behalf that I am willing to leave him there for now if it means bringing back someone alive," he further added.

