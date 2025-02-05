US President Donald Trump vowed that the United States would "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip and deploy American troops in the region if necessary. Trump's surprising statement came during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Feb 4).

Adding that Palestinians could live their lives in “peace and harmony” somewhere else, Trump said, "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."

The US president further added, "If it’s necessary, we’ll do that, we’re going to take over that piece, we’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’ll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of."

Trump's announcement followed a permanent resettlement plan for two million Palestinians living in Gaza to neighbouring countries.

"Level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area, do a real job, do something different," he further added.

'Worth paying attention'

The Israeli PM responded to the US president's announcement and said the takeover of Gaza by the US is “worthwhile” to pursue.

“He sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so much, so many attacks against us, so many, so many trials and so many tribulations,” Netanyahu said in a press briefing.

“I think it’s worth paying attention to this. We’re talking about it," the Jewish nation's supremo said.

He added that Trump’s idea could “change history”.

'Recipe for creating chaos'

Soon after Trump's statement, the Palestinian terror group Hamas slammed the US president and called his remarks a "recipe for creating chaos" in the Middle East.

"We consider it a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region. Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass," said Sami Abu Zuhri in a statement, AFP reported.

"What is required is an end to the occupation and aggression against our people, not their expulsion from their land," he added.

Saudi Arabia, hours after Trump's statement, said it would not establish any ties with Israelis without the creation of a Palestinian state.

The statement from the Saudi foreign ministry on Wednesday (Feb 5) stated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in a clear and explicit manner that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances, Reuters reported.

Saudi's statement further rejected any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry affirms that Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering. HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance. pic.twitter.com/0uuoq8h12I — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 5, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)