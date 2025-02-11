Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement warned Hamas that Israel will resume “intense fighting” in Gaza if the Palestinian militant group doesn’t release hostages by midday Saturday.

Advertisment

Netanyahu's statement came after a four-hour security cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Also read: 'Respecting truce only way to bring hostages back', Hamas warns Trump after US president's ultimatum

"The decision that I passed unanimously in the cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon - the ceasefire will be terminated, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated," he said.

Advertisment

“We all expressed outrage at the shocking situation of our three hostages who were released last Saturday,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli premier added that he ordered IDF forces to deploy in greater numbers inside Gaza and on the border after Hamas said that it was indefinitely postponing hostage releases.

Also read: Top US, Russian officials meet hours after Trump says Ukraine 'may be Russian someday'

Advertisment

"In light of Hamas' announcement of its decision to violate the agreement and not release our hostages, last night I ordered the IDF to amass forces inside and around the Gaza Strip. This operation is taking place at these hours. It will be completed in the very near future," he said.

"We all also welcomed President Trump's demand for the release of our hostages by Saturday noon, and we all also welcomed the president's revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza," he added.

Also read: Trump warns Hamas 'all hell' will break loose unless Israeli hostages are released on Feb 15

Trump says he doesn't expect Hamas to meet Saturday deadline

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday said that he did not expect Hamas to meet a Saturday deadline to release more hostages.

Trump on Monday issued a stern ultimatum, warning that "all hell" will break loose unless all hostages held in Gaza are released by Saturday.

This came after Hamas said that it would indefinitely delay the next scheduled exchange of hostages and prisoners under the current ceasefire agreement with Israel. The Palestinian militant group accused Israel of failing to uphold its commitments.

"The release of the prisoners (Israeli hostages), which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation's compliance and retroactive fulfilment of the past weeks' obligations," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)