US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 12) said that he had a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed to start peace talks on Ukraine “immediately.”

Advertisment

Shortly after his call with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone call with Donald Trump the presidency in Kyiv said. The call lasted approximately one hour.

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Also read: Trump directs Jordan King to ensure Hamas understands 'severity of situation' if hostages not freed

Advertisment

90 minutes that will decide the future of Russia-Ukraine war

Kremlin also confirmed that call saying, "President Putin ... agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement could be reached through peaceful negotiations." The call lasted almost 90 minutes, as per the Kremlin statement.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that they both “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place” in the war.

Advertisment

"I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects," the US president wrote.

Also read: PM Modi’s US visit: Indian premier to meet ‘dear friend’ Trump amid tariff threats, mass deportations

"As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations," he agreed.

'Will begin by calling President Zelenskyy'

Trump added that Putin agreed to have his team "start negotiations immediately."

"We will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," he added.

"I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," Trump said.

Also read: US agencies Trump, Musk and DOGE have been trying to dismantle and downsize. Here's the full list

'This will lead to a successful conclusion'

Trump also claimed that the war would not have happened if he were the President of the United States, something he has said previously during the 2024 US Presidential election campaign trail.

"But it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost!" Trump said.

Also read: 'India belonged to England': Indian-origin woman faces racial abuse on UK train | Video

"I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!" he added.

(With inputs from agencies)