A video from the UK has gone viral, showing a drunk man racially abusing an Indian-origin woman on a train from London to Manchester. The woman, Gabrielle Forsyth, who identifies as the daughter of an Indian immigrant, was discussing her work with a charity that supports immigrants when the man interrupted her with aggressive remarks.

Colonial references and racist accusations

The man, seen holding a beer can, accused Forsyth of benefiting from government aid and claimed she wouldn’t be in the UK without "claiming" benefits. His rant escalated as he brought up Britain’s colonial past, declaring, “English people conquered the world and gave it back to you. We conquered India, we didn't want it, we gave it back to you. Did we not? Tell me.”

He went on to assert, “India belonged to England, and we gave it back. We didn’t want it. A lot of countries like that.”

Social media backlash

Forsyth initially shared the video of the incident online but later removed it after facing a wave of racist abuse. A social media channel later reposted the clip, revealing that Forsyth had received hateful messages, with some users even praising the man as a “patriot” and a “hero.”

