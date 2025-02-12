Meta has recently conducted another round of job cuts, affecting around 3,600 employees globally. While the company claims the layoffs were performance-based, some workers argue otherwise, sharing their shock at being let go despite solid performance records.

Advertisment

One of those employees, Elana Reman Safner, a product counsel for MetaWorks, says she was blindsided after returning from maternity leave.

Also Read | Mozambique or Gaza? Journalist fact-checks DOGE's $50mn condoms claim, Musk replies

Employee questions the layoff criteria

Advertisment

In a LinkedIn post, Safner expressed her disappointment, suggesting that employees who took recent leaves, particularly maternity leave, might have been targeted. She revealed that during her more than three years at Meta, she had never received a review below "Meets All" expectations. Despite her performance, she found herself laid off after a six-month maternity break.

"I was blindsided," she wrote. It is very hard to believe that – despite Meta indicating my expectations are prorated – I did not do enough. Many laid off today have similar stories – a history of good performance, and a recent leave of absence."

Advertisment

Also Read | Google sparks criticism by removing Black History Month, Pride Month, other such events from Calendar

Criticising leadership and work environment

However, Safner also pointed out several aspects of Meta that she would not miss. She criticised the uncertainty surrounding her career growth, the high stress of her job, and what she described as an unpredictable leadership style, particularly by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"Here's what I won't miss: my career trajectory being completely at the whim of product decisions I have no control over, mental overload, 34-page one-pagers, having 62 tabs open, deprecating beloved products because they weren't “moonshot” enough for Zuck, Zuck's newfound “masculine energy” and becoming its collateral damage." Safner wrote.

Also Read | Corruption Perceptions Index reveals world’s most corrupt countries; India ranks at…

Reflections on her time at Meta

Though shocked by the layoff, Safner shared gratitude for the lessons and experiences gained at Meta. She acknowledged the growth she achieved.

"Even when I disagreed with product direction or was disappointed by Meta in the news, my clients and colleagues kept me energised," she added.



( With inputs from agencies )