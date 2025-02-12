Transparency International has released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2024.

Advertisment

According to their website, the rankings list 180 countries and territories across the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The nations are then assigned scores between 0-100. A higher score indicates a cleaner public sector while lower scores represent greater corruption.

Also read | Why is the US dollar surging?

“Research also reveals that corruption is a major threat to climate action. It hinders progress in reducing emissions and adapting to the unavoidable effects of global heating,” the website states.

Advertisment

Where do world's powerful economies stand?

The United States ranks 28 on the list and has a corruption score of 65. UK ranks 20 with 71 on the CPI. One of the biggest economies, China, has a score of 43 and ranks 76th. While Russia which is fighting a war with Ukraine, ranks 154 with a score of 22.

Also read | Donald Trump suspends Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)

Advertisment

What is India’s Rank?

According to CPI, India ranks neither among the top nor at the bottom of the list. With a ranking of 96 and a score of 38, the country has above-average corruption in its public sector. When compared with scores of the last two years, 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022, corruption has increased in India.

Its neighbouring country Pakistan, which has been struggling with an economic crisis, ranks 135 on the list with a score of 27, falling relatively lower on the list. Nepal ranks 107 with a score of 34, while Bangladesh ranks 151 with a score of 23.

Also read | Maha Kumbh to add $23 billion to India's economy

Top 10 least corrupt countries in the world

According to the list, the top 10 countries with the lowest corruption are:

1. Denmark (Rank-1; Score-90)

2. Finland (Rank-2; Score-88)

3. Singapore (Rank-3; Score-84)

4. New Zealand (Rank-4; Score-83)

5. Luxembourg (Rank-5; Score-81)

6. Norway (Rank-5; Score-81)

7. Switzerland (Rank-5; Score-81)

8. Sweden (Rank-8; Score-80)

9. Netherlands (Rank-9; Score-78)

10. Australia (Rank-10; Score-77)

Also read | Rupee stages epic comeback despite stocks crash

Top 10 most corrupt countries of world

According to the rankings, the top 10 countries with the highest corruption are:

1. South Sudan (Rank-180; Score-8)

2. Somalia (Rank-179; Score-9)

3. Venezuela (Rank-178; Score-10)

4. Syria (Rank-177; Score-12)

5. Yemen (Rank-173; Score-13)

6. Libya (Rank-173; Score-13)

7. Eritrea (Rank-173; Score-13)

8. Equatorial Guinea (Rank-173; Score-13)

9. Nicaragua (Rank-172; Score-14)

10. Sudan (Rank-170; Score-15)

(With inputs from agencies)